Jennifer Lawrence stars in new comedy “No Hard Feelings”

Jennifer Lawrence

The film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky: the plot is still top secret.

Jennifer Lawrence will star in the new comedy “No Hard Feelings”.

As reported by Deadline, the Oscar-winning actress will lead the cast of the film, directed by Gene Stupnitsky, screenwriter and producer of the American version of “The Office”, which made its directorial debut in 2019 with the comedy “Good Boys – Those bad boys” .

“No Hard Feelings” will be set in Montauk, in a small town on the eastern end of Long Island. It is classified as a comedy for children along the lines of “Risky Business” with Tom Cruise of 1982 and “Bad Teacher – A bad teacher” of 2011 with Cameron Diaz.

Sony Pictures managed to secure the rights to the film, co-written by Stupnitsky and John Phillips.

Jennifer will have the dual role of interpreter and producer, alongside Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk and Justine Polsky.

Phillips will serve as executive producer.

The actress, currently expecting her first child, has taken a break from the set following the release of 2019’s “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”. She will return to theaters in December with Adam’s “Don’t Look Up.” McKay.

The star will be directed by Paolo Sorrentino in two films: «Mob Girl» and a biopic on the famous agent Sue Mengers.

Soon the diva will also find McKay on the set of “Bad Blood”, in which she will play the controversial founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes.

Covermedia