Jennifer Lawrence stoned for Don’t Look Up

THEthe method Stanislavsky is a style of teaching acting very widespread among Hollywood stars. It is based on what is called “revival“, That is a technique that consists indraw on your emotional baggage the emotions the character feels. But if that character experiences those has not tried them, difficult that he can be inspired by them in his acting.

This must have thought Jennifer Lawrence, 31, Oscar winner for Bright side and defined by Rolling Stones as “the most talented young actress from all over America“.

Jennifer Lawrence, rambling astronomer

To play the role of a rambling astronomer in the film Don’t look up, in which a scientist chooses to smoking marijuana to face the imminent end of the world without worries, the actress has decided to immerse herself more deeply in her character and … smoking marijuana seriously. So it would have turned out more credible in the part.

To tell it, during a public Q&A session in one of the film’s test screenings, Jennifer Lawrence replied to Adam McKay, director of the film. “I know what you are going to say! I wasn’t even pregnant at the time, ”she laughed.

Below, some pictures from the set.

He asked to be allowed to smoke a joint

The director then explained the strange one exploit from my colleague: “At one point, during the making of the film, Jen asked me:” Come on, let me improvise a bit’?”. Well – I thought – actually that’s what I love to do with my actors! But no! You can’t smoke a joint!He laughed. “Then I turned to my script supervisor because I had an idea. But Jen disagreed. So in the end I let her go to her improvisation“.

In closing the hilarious question and answer, Jennifer Lawrence recalled that, during the making of the film, “everyone they made fun of on the set just because I was high. I was a real target“. In reality, she – as a great professional that she is – was just putting the method into practice in the most effective way Stanislavsky. And no one will be able to say that his performance will not be … amazing!

