Jennifer Lawrence: “stunned” by Ariana Grande on the set of Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence she was fabulous with hers baby bump at the premiere of his new film Don’t Look Up and on the red carpet of the New York preview, the actress did one unexpected revelation to the microphones of Entertainment Tonight.

The 31-year-old actress shared how amazing it was to work with a stellar cast, which includes Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl Streep And Jonah Hill:

“I mean, Meryl Streep is the greatest actress who ever lived, and when you see her for yourself that confirms it.“she said in amazement.

JLaw in Dior at the premiere of “Don’t Look Up” – getty images

However, it wasn’t the actress who won the Oscar three times that most impressed her on the film’s set. Who really wowed Jennifer was Ariana Grande:

“I think I was more blown away by Ariana Grande“admitted JLaw.”Because our world doesn’t really meet that of musicians, and what it does is so different.“

The pop star indeed has one a small part in Don’t Look Up next to Kid Cudi, the two musicians play the roles of Riley Bina and DJ Chello, super duo of pop music.

Ariana and Kid Cudi have also composed an unreleased featuring made for soundtrack of the film. The piece is titled Just Look Up and there are rumors that he could be nominated for an Oscar 2022 in the category for Best Original Song.

They also act in the film Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman and Cate Blanchett.

ph. getty images