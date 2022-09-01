Jennifer Lawrence, stylish with wide pants

Jennifer Lawrence with wide jeans, birkenstock and crop top

11 moments of Jennifer Lawrence

Admired for her unquestionable talent on the big screen and, off it, for being an expert in formulating impeccable outfits,Jennifer Lawrence conquers us again with a perfect set for daily days with which he demonstrates his good taste for basic garments with sophisticated touches. The actress, who rose to fame for her renowned role as Katniss Everdeen in the saga of ‘The Hunger Games’ she sweeps every time she walks through the iconic streets of New York capturing all eyes and this time she has achieved it with a groundbreaking look of wide pants and ballerinas.

It’s inevitable not to look at Lawrence’s ensembles for countless reasons. The Oscar winner for her performance in ‘The good side of things’ knows all the style keys to create inspiring looks with basic wardrobe items to which he manages to give a unique elegance. And this is just what he has achieved with this ‘total white’ look with a basic t-shirt short-sleeved white with a round neckline and cut below the navel, some super wide leg high rise jeanswhich are also a trend this season and have become the perfect proposal to create comfortable and chic outfits, and black ballerinas with a leather buckle on the instep for greater support that become the unexpected and elegant detail to elevate the look. look and make it unique.

But as the artist well knows, the accent of the ensemble is also placed on the accessories, this time with a mix of very subtle summer style necklaces with turquoise stones and a green bag with a very long handle that she has worn on her shoulder. Without a doubt, it is the ideal proposal for a day with casual plans in which you opt for comfort, but always without losing style. In the case of Lawrence, it has been the ideal choice for a walk around the Big Apple with his partner, the art collector, Cooke Maroney, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2019.

Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

And finally, another of his star accessories in all his outfits, dark oval retro-style glasses. And as for the hairstyle, Lawrence is once again true to leaving her hair loose wearing surfer waves natural effect that without a doubt, you will want to copy for your next outfits.