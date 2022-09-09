Jennifer Lawrence suffers two miscarriages before having her first child

Actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she had two miscarriages before giving birth to her first child, all in a lengthy interview she gave to Vogue magazine, of which she is the cover of the October issue.

Lawrence said her first pregnancy was when she was 20 and “miscarried alone in Montreal.” Later, she became pregnant again during the filming of the film. Don’t Look Up and lost her baby again. Following the abortions, she underwent a surgical procedure to remove tissue from her uterus.

Having a baby cracked Jennifer Lawrence’s world wide open. “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about.” And her new film, Causeway, is a highly personal story, three years in the making. But what’s really on Lawrence’s mind is politics. https://t.co/GKVVl2yn5E pic.twitter.com/ABbitIzDPa — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 6, 2022

The 32-year-old actress, according to the text of fashion, spoke of the abortions she suffered while speaking of her anger following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, thereby withdrawing the right to abortion in the United States. Lawrence’s home state of Kentucky banned abortions after the ruling, adding to the internal rift in her Republican family that had begun when Trump became president.

Lawrence was able to have a child thanks to a medical procedure and expressed outrage that young women across the United States now face limited options. According to Vogue, much of Lawrence’s disappointment at the overturning of Roe v. Wade is “addressed to certain relatives in Louisville, Kentucky, where he grew up, including his father.”

In February, the protagonist of Hunger Games welcomed her first child with her partner, gallery owner Cooke Maroney.

“I had a great pregnancy. I had a very lucky pregnancy. But every second of my life was different,” Lawrence said in the interview with the magazine.

Likewise, Lawrence said that to date she deals with inequality in Hollywood, after she receives a lower salary than her male co-stars. “It doesn’t matter how much you do. Aren’t they still going to pay me as much as a guy for my vagina?” she expressed.