Jennifer Lawrence, that baby bump at the premiere of Don’t Look Up – Photo

Waiting is the watchword at the premiere of Adam McKay’s new film.

(KIKA) – NEW YORK – Jennifer Lawrence debuts on the red carpet with ithe baby bump, alongside her at the premiere of Don’t Look Up there is Leonardo Dicaprio.

FUTURE MOTHER FROM OSCAR

The actress returns to the protagonist on small and large screen, the film will have double distribution between cinema and Netflix, after having strung together a series of flop unexpected, since until the Oscar win with America Hustle and then with Joy his name was a guarantee of success.

EARLY WAITING

Wait and the password: Jennifer Lawrence expects more than anyone else in this end of 2021, the pregnancy has come to an end, but also the judgment on her new test as an actress is expected to pass on several fronts. The wait also and obviously concerns the film by Adam Mckay, that after The Big Short and Vice is called to a new test as a teacher,

THE PLOT OF THE MOVIE

Don’t Look Up focuses on a pair of astronomers notices the existence of a meteorite on a collision course with Earth. The two scientists try to warn everyone on Earth that the meteor will destroy the planet in six months.