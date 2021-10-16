News

Jennifer Lawrence, the 5 films we love her most for

Posted on
At 21, she plays the part of the widow Tiffany in this film, an adaptation of the novel by Matthew Quick (The silver rim of the clouds), the first in a series signed by director David O. Russell. The film received eight 2013 Oscar nominations, but Jennifer Lawrence won the Best Actress statuette.

Hunger Games (2012)

Director: Francis Lawrence

The adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ literary saga would not have been as successful had it not been for J-Law to give body and soul to rebellious heroine Katniss Everdeen.

American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving (2014)

Director: David O. Russell

Out of ten nominations, she didn’t win any Oscars, but our Jennifer received the Golden Globe for Supporting Actress, while she met Bradely Cooper and director Russell on the set, in addition to Christian Bale and Amy Adams to tell a story (true ) of fraud and corruption.

Joy (2015)

Director: David O. Russell

Again directed by “her” Russel and with colleague Bradley Cooper, her interpretation of Joy Mangan, inventor of the Miracle Mop and founder of a commercial empire, earned her her fourth Oscar nomination. Jennifer becomes the first actress to receive four nominations within the age of 25.

Passengers (2016)

Director: Morten Tyldum

Not particularly appreciated by critics, despite two Oscar nominations and a good box office success, the sci-fi film offers cult scenes thanks to the erotic tension between the protagonists, the two astronauts who came out of hibernation in space Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt.

Passengers. Would you get lost in space with Jennifer Lawrence?

READ ALSO

Jennifer Lawrence got married and is about to return

«Mob Girl», Jennifer Lawrence with and for Paolo Sorrentino

Related Items:
