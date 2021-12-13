Jennifer Lawrence, the actress reveals why she has a tooth in CGI in the new film: “It was really stupid”

If you are about to go to the hall to see Don’t Look Up – new film that brings together for the first time Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio And Timothée Chalamet – pay particular attention to the face of the Oscar-winning actress and her teeth: can you figure out which one was added in CGI?

This is probably not the focus of the film that Adam McKay he would like you to concentrate, but the story of the curious detail is making a lot of talk. In an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – the same one in which he told “the most irritating day of his life»- Jennifer Lawrence has indeed revealed that the VFX department had to work to add a false tooth for much of the film. All due to an accident and Covid protocols:

“I lost a tooth in the beginning. Eating a lollipop, it was really stupid. It was a dental veneer. But if someone doesn’t know what’s underneath, it’s much worse, it’s like a pointed fang. So I lost it and I couldn’t go to the dentist because of Covid and they had to redo my tooth in CGI […] We didn’t even discuss it, I said ‘No problem, I’ll go on like this, don’t worry’. Nobody offered to do anything … […] Thank you sir, for the money Netflix [per la post-produzione]”.

In the film released in theaters these days and available on Netflix since December 24, 2021, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two astronomers struggling with a dramatic discovery: a giant comet is about to crash into the Earth, with disastrous consequences. The problem? Inexplicably, nobody cares.

Also in the cast Meryl Streep (president Janie Orlean), Cate Blanchett (Brie Evantee), Rob Morgan (Dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe), Jonah Hill (Jason Orlean), Mark Rylance (Peter Isherwell), Tyler Perry (Jack Bremmer), Timothée Chalamet (Quentin), Ron Perlman (Colonel Ben Drask), Ariana Grande (Riley Bina), Scott Mescudi (DJ Chello) e Gina Gershon (Kathy Logolos). With them also Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Paul Guilfoyle and Tomer Sisley.

Photo: James Devaney / GC Images

