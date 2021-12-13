News

Jennifer Lawrence, the actress reveals why she has a tooth in CGI in the new film: “It was really stupid”

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read

If you are about to go to the hall to see Don’t Look Up – new film that brings together for the first time Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio And Timothée Chalamet – pay particular attention to the face of the Oscar-winning actress and her teeth: can you figure out which one was added in CGI?

This is probably not the focus of the film that Adam McKay he would like you to concentrate, but the story of the curious detail is making a lot of talk. In an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – the same one in which he told “the most irritating day of his life»- Jennifer Lawrence has indeed revealed that the VFX department had to work to add a false tooth for much of the film. All due to an accident and Covid protocols:

“I lost a tooth in the beginning. Eating a lollipop, it was really stupid. It was a dental veneer. But if someone doesn’t know what’s underneath, it’s much worse, it’s like a pointed fang. So I lost it and I couldn’t go to the dentist because of Covid and they had to redo my tooth in CGI […] We didn’t even discuss it, I said ‘No problem, I’ll go on like this, don’t worry’. Nobody offered to do anything … […] Thank you sir, for the money Netflix [per la post-produzione]”.

In the film released in theaters these days and available on Netflix since December 24, 2021, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two astronomers struggling with a dramatic discovery: a giant comet is about to crash into the Earth, with disastrous consequences. The problem? Inexplicably, nobody cares.

Also in the cast Meryl Streep (president Janie Orlean), Cate Blanchett (Brie Evantee), Rob Morgan (Dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe), Jonah Hill (Jason Orlean), Mark Rylance (Peter Isherwell), Tyler Perry (Jack Bremmer), Timothée Chalamet (Quentin), Ron Perlman (Colonel Ben Drask), Ariana Grande (Riley Bina), Scott Mescudi (DJ Chello) e Gina Gershon (Kathy Logolos). With them also Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Paul Guilfoyle and Tomer Sisley.

Photo: James Devaney / GC Images

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Mourning for Hugh Jackman, the actor’s father died: “He was extraordinary”

September 6, 2021

Lead and fly with Leitch and Stahelski’s 87Eleven

August 30, 2021

Kim Kardashian and the gesture of great generosity towards 35 Afghan footballers

3 weeks ago

The Green Mile: one of the films that made us shed the most tears turns twenty-two

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button