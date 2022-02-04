Jennifer Lawrence, the actress turned down another big part in the Marvel universe? Here’s which one

There are not a few actors who have refused to become part of the universe Marvel and perhaps the name of should now be added to the list as well Jennifer Lawrence. The Academy Award-winning actress and most recently co-star of Don’t Look Up he would have in fact abandoned the idea of ​​playing a character arriving in the Spider-Verse.

It is no coincidence that the news emerges the day after the announcement that Dakota Johnson should interpret Madame Web in the next Marvel movie Sony. Johnson, in fact, according to an editor of Discussing Film he had begun to talk with the production of his possible landing in the part.

The first rumor was relaunched, in a decidedly obscure way, last July: “I’ve heard one of the weirdest potential castings for a movie in a long time, if they were to really cast the star for that movie“. An unclear reference, which the same source stated that he wanted to reveal the name only later. That moment has come: “Jennifer Lawrence as Madame Web. Shortly after I posted that tweet I learned that he left the possibility of being considered for the party“.

It is a rumor, but if it were confirmed it would show that the star famous for having already played Mystica in the last films of the X-Men would still be available to join the franchise Marvel. Madame Web, we remember, should be part of the trend that Sony is dedicating to villains and anti-heroes of Spider-Verse: after Venom, Morbius And Kravenit will be the turn of the character who first appeared in 1980.

The leader of the Spider Womeninstead, it looks like it will have the face of Dakota Johnson. It was revealed yesterday Deadline: the actress of Fifty Shades of Gray and of Suspiria from Luca Guadagnino, is in talks to play the character in Sony’s Marvel Universe. The screenwriters will work on the project Matt Sazama And Burk Sharplessalready enlisted for Morbiusthe film with Jared Leto repeatedly postponed due to the pandemic.

