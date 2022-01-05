Jennifer Lawrence: the cool scientist look in “Don’t look up”

P.star of the much talked about film “Don’t look up”, Jennifer Lawrence fascinates everyone with an unprecedented punk rock beauty look. And the cool scholarly image is suddenly the new trend.

Jennifer Lawrence with punk rock red hair

“Don’t look up”, the apocalyptic / satirical film on the global climate crisis (with already 4 Golden Globe nominations, for now), has just landed on Netflix and everyone talks about it. The cast is stellar: Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Leonardo Di Caprio, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande to name but a few. But the star who perhaps shines the most in the group of regulars at the Oscars is Jennifer Lawrence, which among all exhibits the most radical transformation.

The unprecedented hairstyle of the protagonist of “Hunger Games”, “The positive side” and “American Hustle” is a punk-rock cut in copper red color. A look nerdy with the shaved temples and the bowl cut fringe which sublime emphasizes his character, the PhD student in astrophysics Kate Dibiasky.

The make-up of inspiration mod

There red hair is combined with a minimal make-up in which the focus is all onblack eye-liner 60s-inspired and a veil of red eyeshadow to match the hair, blush and slightly pearly lipstick.

But the brilliant touch of the beauty look are the (fake) piercings. Susan Matheson, the costume designer of the film directed by Adam McKay, described the preparation to create the JLaw image thus: “I think I’ve seen pretty much every photo of current astrophysics students in the world. I was expecting formal looks and instead I discovered a world of scholars with colored heads, tattoos and in general a passion for body art “.

