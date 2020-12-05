News

Jennifer Lawrence, the dangerous plane crash that could cost her her life

Jennifer Lawrence was on the verge of tragedy in a plane crash. Moments of pure terror. What happened?

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence late tonight on La1 the film will be broadcast “Bright side” directed by David O. Russell. In the cast alongside the beautiful Jennifer, two space actors: Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper. A comedy that will make you melt in the magic of love. But let’s go back to the moments of terror experienced by the Hollywood diva. The fans were very worried.

Jennifer Lawrence, a plane crash that was about to turn into tragedy

Jennifer Lawrence

The famous actress during a plane flight risked putting her life in danger. Jennifer he was returning from Kentucky when the plane had to make an emergency landing due to a double engine failure. Fortunately the vehicle managed to land in Buffalo, New York and there Lawrence did not report any damage beyond the fright. Moments of high tension for the Oscar-winning actress who really risked her life. Jennifer stated that it was the event that terrified her the most in her life. A terrible shock to everyone. The actress had just gone to visit her family and here is the inconvenience on the return trip. Fortunately, everything worked out in the best way and we can still enjoy the talent of the diva.

Jennifer Lawrence is an award-winning actress. We remember his Oscar in 2013 with the film “Bright side“, But thanks to this film he also wins the victory of a Golden Globe is one SAG Award. She is also recognized as the youngest actress to have received an Oscar. He has received many other awards. A talent since it was born.

