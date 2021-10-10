Jennifer Lawrence: “The Hunger Games changed my body forever”

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that the saga that gave her success, The Hunger Games, has changed her physique radically.

Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar-winning actress, was the protagonist of the famous film saga Hunger Games for which he had to train a lot, a preparation that inevitably he changed the structure of his body, as she herself stated.

Jennifer Lawrence and her bow in an eventful scene from The Hunger Games

Because the Hunger Games films were action-packed, as all fans remember, Jennifer Lawrence underwent all sorts of physical training to get ready for the role of Katniss. In an interview with NPR, Lawrence recounted this experience, which permanently changed her physical structure:

“It totally changed my body. It was crazy, when I came back to edit the second film my shoulders were 5cm wider and my right arm is 2cm longer than my left arm, permanently. , I imagine.”

A real change for Jennifer Lawrence and a very tough test at the time, which included training consisting of different disciplines, such as running, free running, climbing, fighting, yoga and, of course, archery. Although her coaches were really hard on her, the actress admitted that she really enjoyed that period of her life, learning to love a complicated sport like archery, Katniss Everdeen’s main skill.

The series of films dedicated to Hunger Games, consisting of 4 films released between 2012 and 2015, is inspired by the novels of Suzanne Collins, best sellers around the world. The plot tells of the dystopian world of Panem, where the famous Hunger Games take place every year, during which a male and a female from each of the 12 districts compete to fight to the death. Katniss Everdeen, who is assigned to District 12 (the team that has won the lethal game only twice in 73 editions) is partnered with the sensitive Peeta, a boy who apparently does not have what it takes to make it and who calmly declares his love for the young man in front of the cameras.