Jennifer Lawrence, the most beautiful looks and roles of the actress: the career

Everyone will know Jennifer Lawrence, especially after the great cinematic success of Hunger Games (the story set in a dystopian future where the population was divided into twelve, or rather thirteen, districts), but even more we remember the performance that allowed her to win the Oscar in 2013: The positive side, alongside Bradley Cooper.

Born in 1990, Jennifer Lawrence was born in Louisville and took her first steps in the entertainment world with the TV series The Bill Engvall Show. She even auditioned to play Bella in Twilight, a role later went to Kristen Stewart. Prior to The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence starred in Garden Party and The Burning Plain, which allowed her to win the Marcello Mastroianni award at the Venice Film Festival. Then, after A Frosty Winter and Mr. Beaver, the Hunger Games trilogy (although four films have been released in theaters) came, which finally launched it as the actress symbol of a new generation. From that moment, a long road of collaborations opened up for Lawrence: we saw her acting among the X-Men playing Mystica, she starred as the protagonist in Joy, in American Hustle – Appearance deceives and then in The side. positive, the film that made her win her first Academy Award.

Young and talented, we also saw her acting alongside Chris Pratt in Passengers and Mother !, a film brought to the Venice Film Festival 74. Among the latest film projects that have involved her we see Red Sparrow and X-Men – Dark Phoenix.

Jennifer Lawrence, the beautiful dress she wore when she won the Oscar

Jennifer Lawrence is much loved by the public, both Italian and international. Many are constantly looking for details about her personal life, but the actress is very attentive to her privacy (after all she doesn’t even have an Instagram account to sift through). But what we can look at is certainly its look and the evolution it has had from its beginnings to today.

Loading... Advertisements

Since the first red carpets, Lawrence has always sported very strong colors with shiny textures, such as in Venice, in the summer of 2008, an occasion for which she wore a delightful sky blue satin dress. Total Red instead the dress worn on the occasion of the 2013 Golden Globes. One of the dresses that we will surely remember with affection is the one worn the night of the Oscars (the night she won her first gold statuette): a beautiful gold and silver dress, with a long draped skirt first tight and then balloon-like.

The actress was also often the testimonial of Dior, so it is not surprising her propensity to wear the clothes. The most beautiful? The one perhaps worn at the 2017 Venice Biennale.

READ ALSO: Aldo Coppola presents the restyling of the Mediterranean Complex line