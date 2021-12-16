Jennifer Lawrence: “the most irritating day of my life” because of Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet

If you are going to go to the cinema to see Don’t Look Up, after reading this statement by Jennifer Lawrence you will watch a scene from the new movie by Adam McKay with other eyes.

Guest of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jlaw stunned the host and the audience by talking about a specific scene shot with his two co-stars Leonardo Dicaprio And Timothée Chalamet.

Colbert asked the actress if it was legal to have her, DiCaprio and Chalamet in the same car, which are not just a beautiful trio, above all they are two Academy Awards and one Oscar nominee. Well, JLaw’s answer is something no one could have loved could have expected:

“Has been the most irritating day of my life, I can tell you this. They drove me crazy, I do not know why. Timothée was delighted to be out of the house, I think it was his first scene. And Leo had chosen the song we were listening to in the car and it was like ‘You know, this song is about bla bla bla’. I don’t know, I remember it just like a miserable day. But they are kind “

With her classic teasing and tremendously cheeky tone that made her so loved by the public, Jennifer didn’t spare a single dig to herself:

“It was hell. By the way, Timothée was so high, he’s a great actor … But in a two-person plan, you know I’m 31 and I wasn’t that big yet [la Lawrence è incinta, ndr] but I was already fatter than Timothée Chalamet. It was heartbreaking to see myself in these two-person plans and think like ‘Who is that, your personal trainer?’ “.

Jennifer Lawrence at the Don’t Look Up Premiere – getty images

Don’t Look Up has been released in the cinema these days and has already conquered four Golden Globe nominations. Of which two won by the two protagonists: JLaw as best actress and Leonardo DiCaprio as best actor.

DiCaprio and JLaw play two astronomers struggling with a dramatic discovery: a giant comet is about to crash into the Earth, with disastrous consequences. The problem? Inexplicably, nobody cares.

Also in the cast Meryl Streep (president Janie Orlean), Cate Blanchett (Brie Evantee), Rob Morgan (Dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe), Jonah Hill (Jason Orlean), Mark Rylance (Peter Isherwell), Tyler Perry (Jack Bremmer), Timothée Chalamet (Quentin), Ron Perlman (Colonel Ben Drask), Ariana Grande (Riley Bina), Scott Mescudi (DJ Chello) e Gina Gershon (Kathy Logolos). With them also Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Paul Guilfoyle and Tomer Sisley.

ph. getty images