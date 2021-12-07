Jennifer Lawrence: “The scene with Leonardo DiCaprio and Chalamet was the most annoying of my life”

Jennifer Lawrence, during the last episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, talked about his new movie, Don’t Look Up, of Leonardo Dicaprio, from Timothée Chalamet and how she had to struggle in order to overcome her frustrations with her co-stars.

During the conversation, Colbert asked Lawrence to talk about a particular scene, the one that takes place inside a car in the company of DiCaprio and Chalamet. Apparently, the actress didn’t have any fun with her famous colleagues that day.

“It was the most annoying scene of my life“, the star recalled.”They drove me crazy that day. I don’t know what the reason was. Timothée was simply thrilled to be out of the house. I think it was like his first scene. And Leo had picked the song we were listening to in the car and it was like … you know, it was about, blah, blah, blah. I just remember having a bad day, it was hell.”

After the hiatus taken in 2018, during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence explained the reason for her temporary retirement from the scene: “I just think that everyone was deeply tired of me, seeing me. Even I was tired of myself“.