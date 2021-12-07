Jennifer Lawrence, the two “faces” of her maternity style

The last time was in 2019, for the premiere of Dark Phoenix. More than two years after the last red carpet, Jennifer Lawrence made its comeback in front of the photographers’ flashes, for the world premiere of Don’t Look Up in New York. With a good news: the expectation of the first child with Cooke Maroney. And so, not only is she back in the spotlight, but Jennifer has brought it maternity style on a new level, showing off her baby bump with a gorgeous one long dress by Christian Dior. A couture dress, studded with gold threads, accompanied by a semi-transparent pleated cape, long to the floor, an outfit that made the diva shine even more. But it doesn’t stop there.

The other “face” of Jennifer Lawrence’s style, in line with her ironic spirit and lightness, appeared the next day, as she went to the The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, immortalized with a black midi dress with white polka dots oversized, 80s-inspired, with straps and a round neckline, accompanied by a pair of classic black stilettos. To emphasize the retro allure, Jennifer opted for a wavy and asymmetrical hairstyle, while for the accessories she chose a simple pearl choker, taken from the dangling earrings. And so, in less than 48 hours, the star has already given two style lessons, and one even more important: experiment with fashion it’s always fun, too – and maybe even more so – with the big belly.

