Jennifer Lawrence to Star in ‘Causeway’, New Apple TV+ Movie

Apple Original Films has announced that it will be expanding its slate of award-winning feature films with “Causeway,” a new film starring and produced by Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle”), and directed by Lila Neugebauer (Broadway, “The Waverly Gallery,” “Maid,” “The Last Thing He Told Me”). Produced by A24, “Causeway” will make its worldwide debut in theaters and on Apple TV+ later this year.

Causeway is an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans.

Emmy and Tony Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta,” “Bullet Train,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”) co-stars with Lawrence.

Shot on location in New Orleans, the A24 movie is written by Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel, and Elizabeth Sanders. Lawrence produces alongside Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver. In addition to directing, Neugebauer serves as an executive producer. Causeway is an IAC Films, IPR.VC, Excellent Cadaver and A24 production.

