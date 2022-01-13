Jennifer Lawrence unveils scene where she was “high”

The talented Jennifer Lawrence entered very deeply into the character of Kate Dibiasky, star of the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up

When it comes to method acting, a lot of high-caliber actors come to mind, of which the young Jennifer Lawrence is now an integral part. Her reputable and brilliant career in Hollwood reached its climax with her latest starring work, the apocalyptic satire. Don’t Look Up directed by Adam Mackay. Jen’s character in Don’t Look Up is Kate Dibiasky, a scientist who doesn’t particularly like sobriety. Indeed, very often we see Kate smoking joints on the screen, looking for Xanax pills or otherwise getting stoned in any way possible.

Jennifer Lawrence, to get into character, took her method acting to the next level, which is often and willingly adopting the same habits as her character. As much as the actress pointed out that using drugs on set was somewhat embarrassing, it is inevitable to ask: in which scene of Don’t Look Up J-Law was “stoned”? Jen confessed that she needed to smoke before shooting a scene with the great Meryl Streep. What scene are you talking about?

At one point in the film, PhD student Kate Dibiasky is received with Doctor Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) in the Oval Office of the White House, in the presence of the President of the United States Orlean (Meryl Streep). During this scene, the young astronomer just smoked a joint: so, with Mackay’s permission, Lawrence did the same. “They all made fun of me. Everyone was mad at me, perhaps because I was high”Declared Lawrence with the usual nonchalant irony that distinguishes her and made her loved by the general public. Don’t Look UpDespite controversial reviews, it’s a must-see movie: it’s streaming on Netflix, starting December 24, 2021.