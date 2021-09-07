Jennifer Lawrence warns of Republican action to pass stricter restrictions on PSA YouTube voting

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence accused the “radical wing” of the Republican Party of “cheating” by working to pass stricter voting rules in a YouTube public service announcement in favor of nonprofits.

The Hunger Games star is a member of the organization’s board, whose website claims his goal is to “bring together conservatives and progressives to pass laws to fix our failed elections” and “end political corruption, ‘extremism and inertia’.

“Whatever your personal politics, whichever side of the aisle you are on, you need to know that your vote is important and that the result of our elections is not tampered with and tampered with,” said Lawrence. Youtube Clip uploaded to RepresentUs account.

“In Texas, Georgia, Florida and 44 other states, there is a radical wing of the Republican Party that is actively dismantling America’s right to vote because it doesn’t have enough numbers to win otherwise.”

The Hunger Games star appeared Thursday in a recent PSA YouTube ad for nonprofits on behalf of For the People Act.

“Without manipulating the demarcation of electoral districts or closing the hundreds of electoral structures within the reach of minorities, particularly by targeting and dismembering people of color, they cannot win. But this is fraud, not democracy.

The 30-year-old liberals and representatives are fighting on behalf of the For the People Act, also known as S.1 or HR1, which aims to “broaden voting rights, change campaign finance laws to reduce the influence of money in policy, reduce partisan manipulation and create rules A new morality for federal office holders, according to legislation.

According to Congressman John Sarbanes, “Democrats are committed to promoting human rights1, a bill for the people – a transitional package of anti-corruption reforms and clean elections – in the 117th Congress.” website.

“We will eliminate corruption in Washington, empower the American people and restore trust and integrity in our government. HR1 will take us there, ”wrote the United States Representative serving the Third Congressional District in Maryland.

A popular representative’s support for the For the People Act could lead to the largest overhaul of U.S. electoral law in decades, with changes that include requiring states to automatically register eligible voters by submitting voter registration on the same day.

The bill would also make it mandatory for states to provide 15 days early voting along with absentee ballots, according to Fox News, which states that 14 states will have to file if For the People legislation is passed.

“There is a law in the Senate now called the People’s Law that could reverse these anti-voting laws and could prevent billionaires from buying our elections,” Lawrence added. “It even says that all voting machines should be manufactured here in the United States, but it would take a lot of pressure from us to get it through.”

Pictured: US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said last week he would vote against “partisan law,” Manchin said of paragraph 1

“Let the politicians fight and throw a tantrum, let’s just make sure they remember who they work for,” Lawrence concluded in the video.

Lawrence and US representatives will fight a tough battle over a piece of Democratic legislation, as West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin revealed last week that he would vote against “partisan law,” according to Fox News.

“It is the wrong legislation to unite our country and unite our country, and I am not in favor because I think it will divide us even more,” Manchin explained to Fox News Sunday: “I don’t want to be in a more divided country.