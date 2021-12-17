Jennifer Lawrence was paid less than DiCaprio. But she is not angry. Here because

Five million less income than a colleague doesn’t bother Jennifer Lawrence too much. The colleague is Leonardo DiCaprio and for the actress it is right that the partner in “Don’t Look Up” has a higher cachet than hers because, she explains, “Leo brings in more takings than I. I am extremely lucky and happy with my agreement. In other situations it would be extremely inconvenient to inquire about equal pay. And if you question something that does not appear fair, you are told that it is not gender inequality, without explaining the actual motivation. ” She perceived 25 million dollars, he 30.

Although she didn’t have the highest salary, Jennifer Lawrence asked for her name to appear before Leonardo DiCaprio’s in the credits, as she was number one on the meeting sheet. “I thought the credits had to reflect this,” she explains, after all: “Leo was very kind about it,” says the star.

A different reaction from the one she had in 2014, when the actress, after learning that she had earned less than her male co-stars on “American Hustle”, declared: “I would be lying if I didn’t say that, although I didn’t feel fully appreciated, I decided to close the deal just the same, without a fight. I didn’t want to seem difficult or spoiled. At the time, it seemed like a good idea, until I saw the paychecks on the Internet and realized that every man I I was working he didn’t bother at all about looking difficult or flawed. “

In “Don’t Look Up”, to play the role of a rambling astronomer, the actress said she took her character so seriously that she appeared “stoned” for script requirements: “They made fun of me, on the set I was always stoned. “

(photo Getty Images)