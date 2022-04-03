Jennifer Lawrence was the protagonist of Timothee Chalamet’s first date and… Madonna’s daughter?

It is always curious to know the stories of how some celebrities met. Many of them have known each other since high school, on film sets, at award ceremonies or through mutual friends.. However, Timothée Chalamet revealed that his first approach with “Don’t Look Up” star Jennifer Lawrence was on his first date when he took his young partner to see one of the “Game of Thrones” movies. hunger”.

While walking the red carpet at the Oscars ceremony, which took place last Sunday, March 27, the red carpet hosts asked Chalamet what his experience had been participating in two films nominated in the category of “Best Picture” in the same year, “Don’t look up” and “Dune”, to which the actor replied: “‘Dune’ was like a project of four or five months in the desert, where I was the protagonist with Rebecca Ferguson and a great cast,” said Chalamet, later stating that the Adam McKay film was an opportunity to work with two of their Hollywood idols. “And then ‘Don’t Look Up’ was an opportunity to work with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, two actors that I admire a lot, especially DiCaprio, since I grew up watching their movies.”

However, Chalamet took the opportunity to tell an anecdote related to Jennifer Lawrence and her first girlfriend, which many claim was Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon.. “My first date was at the movies and we went to see ”The Hunger Games’”, a movie starring Jennifer Lawrence in 2012. That anecdote could mean that the young actor went from kissing his girlfriend while watching Lawrence on the big screen to later kiss Lawrence in the movie “Don’t Look Up”, where he ends up being her “boyfriend” before a meteor destroys life on Earth.

After making a brief analogy, it was possible to conclude that his girlfriend, at the time, could have been Madonna’s daughter, model Lourdes Leon, since both claimed that they were a couple while studying together at “Fiorello H.LaGuardia High School of Music & Art” in New York City at the same time as the premiere of the movie saga that catapulted Lawrence to fame.

In an interview conducted by ‘Vanity Fair’ last year, Madonna’s daughter referred to Timothée Chalamet as “her first boyfriend”. “I respect him a lot, we were like a kind of couple. My first boyfriend … or maybe it was nothing, “said Lourdes Leon in the interview.

Due to the physical attractiveness of the actor and his undoubted charisma and good taste for fashion, the truth is that it is very likely that he has fallen in love with more than one during his stay in high school, but we prefer to think that it was Madonna’s daughter, since she is the one that can best qualify within the chronology of the story told by Chalamet, and sometimes a little detective mystery does not hurt.