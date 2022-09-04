Jennifer Lawrence wears a natural and curly hair with a perfect look to start September

We have finally been able to appreciate how the actress’s hair really is. And she has delighted us!

With a pixie cutwith bangs and dyed red and even with white hair, we have been seeing a Jennifer Lawrence very changeable with his style both on the big screen and off it. The American actress seems to have no qualms when it comes to taking the scissors and daring with a cut or with different colors. And it is that everything feels good. However, used to a Jennifer Lawrence with different looks, we had forgotten how she was her natural hair. And it has been thanks to his last public appearance on the streets of New York that we have remembered him.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence walking the streets of New York. | Robert O’Neil / GTRES

In addition to its length (not usual for the actress), what has surprised us have been the casual and natural curls with whom we have been able to see it. After the summer, we all like to have healthy and good-looking hair, and if we also manage to give it some shape, like Jennifer Lawrence, better. She has chosen a surf waveswhich have become very fashionable this summer, and that we can imitate very easily and quickly.

And it was not only her hair that we loved about the appearance of the actress, but also her styling, simple and comfortable as well as inspiring to return to the routine. With some wide trousers and one fitted t-shirtboth garments in white, Jennifer Lawrence has managed to conquer us once again with a perfect look for day to day (and that we are sure we will copy).

Actress Jennifer Lawrence walking the streets of New York. | Robert O’Neil / GTRES

the cowboys that They are high-waisted and very wide. (which is a total trend) they barely reveal the comfortable footwear that the actress has chosen: some leather buckle ballerinas and in black. As for the accessories, a small green bag and some retro oval sunglasses It has been the best choice. In addition, she has complemented it with very simple and summery golden necklaces.

The winner of an Oscar for ‘The bright side of things’ has chosen this look to walk the streets of New York hand in hand with her partner, Cooke Maroneywith whom she has been in a relationship for more than three years and has already had her first child.