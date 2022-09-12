Jennifer Lawrence wears a transparent dress in the trend of fall 2022

Jennifer Lawrence opted for a transparent black dress of the firm Dior. A romantic model with a boat neck, puffed sleeves and tying at the wrists. The protagonist of The Hunger Gamescompleted the look with turquoise earrings and black strappy sandals.

Without a doubt, the actress returns to leave an unparalleled impression on the red carpet. Herself that she looks with total elegance by leaving her hair loose, on the side and natural makeup.

Transparent dresses will be a trend in autumn 2022

One of the most relevant trends for the season Fall-Winter 2022 are transparent dresses. Although it is a controversial current, it is a fact when observing the latest catwalks that it is a garment that has attracted attention in recent months.

Decidedly sexy and elegant at the same time, without a doubt. the return of transparent dresses confirmed and extended until the end of the year, in version glam rock as we saw in Alberta Ferretti or with an XL cape, plunging neckline and flowing fall as proposed by Christian Dior. In turn, Christian Siriano bets on a transparent, black dress, with details of rhinestones and with a beautiful romantic cut. What is your favorite?