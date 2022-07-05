Jennifer Lawrence: when she lost her hearing during the recordings of The Hunger Games | Movie nnda nnlt | FAME

Although seven years have passed since the premiere of the last film of The saga of “The Hunger Games”the paper of Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen is still very present in the audience. During the recording of the second installment, the actress of “Don’t Look Up” suffered an accident that almost left her permanently deaf.

The story unfolding in the films is based on the best-selling novels of the same name by Suzanne Collins. It is located in a dystopian world in which the United States was destroyed due to wars and a new social order has taken control.

In it, the population is divided into marginalized districts that cannot interact with each other, except for “The Hunger Games” that are held annually. for the capitol to keep the citizens oppressed.

Since her role as the rebellious Katniss Everdeen, she has appeared in critically acclaimed films such as “Silver Lining Playbook”, for which she won the “Oscar for Best Actress” award.

Despite her successful career, she remembers the anecdotes from the movies that took her to stardom.

THE ACCIDENT THAT ALMOST MADE JENNIFER LAWRENCE DEAF

In 2013, Jennifer Lawrence recounted that During the recording of a scene of “On Fire” she suffered an accident that caused her to temporarily lose her hearing.. It was a simulation of a tornado using large jets of water. Unfortunately, one of these entered his ear and caused an injury to his eardrum.

“I was deaf in one ear for two and a half weeks. My eardrum was injured and then I got an infection”, said the 31-year-old actress.

Despite the incident, Lawrence continued filming, maintaining her typical happy-go-lucky energy.

Jennifer Lawrence in “The Hunger Games” playing Katniss Everdeen, who had a lot of skill with the bow (Photo: Lionsgate)

IT WAS NOT THE ONLY ACCIDENT DURING THE SHOOTING

Jennifer Lawrence’s ear injury was not the only complication that arose during the recording of the saga, as Liam Hemsworth, who played Gale, was also in trouble

Apparently, Miley Cyrus’ ex-husband hurt his leg while performing an action scene during the first film.

