Jennifer Lawrence, where she lives: the actress’s house

Jennifer Lawrence’s home in the heart of Los Angeles is one of the largest and most luxurious ever seen in Hollywood. We reveal everything about the star’s residence.

You have seen his films, but have you ever wondered where do you live? Let’s delve into this aspect of the life of Jennifer Lawrence, star of the cinema and the face of many hits on the golden planet Hollywood! Here is the residence in which the actress lives when she is in Los Angeles, in the magical womb of one Beverly Hills that smells of luxury and unprecedented excesses …

Jennifer Lawrence: the house she lives in in Beverly Hills

Elected among the most beautiful homes in the world in 2020, Jennifer Lawrence’s residence in the heart of Los Angeles it is truly spectacular. Not a small compromise in terms of luxury and comfort, for one mega villa composed of dozens of rooms and set in the green embrace of the Beverly Hills hills.

A labyrinth of suite, huge dining rooms and bathrooms with all kinds of whims extending over one surface of about 600 square meters in the sign of elegance and wealth, not to mention the outdoor space where a wonderful garden, a breathtaking swimming pool and a Tennis court!

Jennifer Lawrence: a villa with no savings (of money and luxury)

According to news reports surfaced on the cost of this French-style house, it seems that the actress has invested something like 8 million dollars. In the vocabulary of the beautiful Jennifer Lawrence, therefore, in the real estate business there would be no room for the word “savings”.

Inside, dominating the White of the walls and natural wood between floors and exposed beams, leather sofas and dining rooms with a romantic and chic flavor. The bathrooms, where the Carrara marble, are equipped with every comfort with tubs and hydromassage showers even in the wing reserved for the star’s guests.

Outside also a wonderful one veranda with spaces entirely dedicated to outdoor lunches and dinners, for moments of relaxation and fun under the Hollywood sky in the company of friends and relatives.

Jennifer Lawrence: Former owners and famous neighbors

JENNIFER LAWRENCE
JENNIFER LAWRENCE

In the video released by Hollywood Lifestyle, all the beauty and splendor of this dizzying residence emerge, whose precedents owners they include names like Jessica Simpson and Ellen DeGeneres.

Who are i neighbors of Jennifer Lawrence’s house? All famous, and could not be otherwise given the exorbitant costs of a villa in that VIP area of ​​LA: among the stars who share the neighborhood with the actress stand out Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher!

The villa includes three extra luxury double bedrooms and a huge one walk-in closet that welcomes the actress’s very expensive dresses and shoes. And how can we forget the sophisticated touch of a water lily pond to complete it all? Truly a dream abode that only a heritage stellar as that of the diva can translate into reality!


