Jennifer Lawrence will be a mother: the actress is pregnant with her first child

On the day when Netflix launches the trailer for one of the most anticipated films of its upcoming program, its protagonist steals the show from everyone. But with great news. Let’s talk about Don’t look up and of Jennifer Lawrence. And it is curious that the actress has, in fact, compared the change that is about to take place in her life to the arrival of a meteorite on Earth.

The trailer for Don’y look up with Leonardo DiCaprio

Finally, the streaming platform has released the very first images of Don’t look up, the ironic disaster movie where a redhead Jennifer Lawrence tries to save the world from the impact of an asteroid in the company of Leonardo Dicaprio (in version … oh well) and a very long list of great Hollywood celebrities. But a blonde Jennifer Lawrence, at the same time, released a press release to let the world know that she is pregnant. Expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney.



On the set with Paolo Sorrentino

Jennifer Lawrence has been living a life away from the media circus for two years. Thanks to the marriage period first, and then the pandemic, the actress of Hunger games it was all home and set. No parties, no red carpet, no interviews. Only a few rare photos when, with her husband, she ventured into the semi-deserted streets of New York for a dinner or a walk.

On the other hand, he turned Don’t look up, which will hit theaters on September 10 and then be available on Netflix from 24. E Red, White and Water, which we will see in 2022. While he is preparing for the set of Paolo Sorrentino from Mob Girl.

Jennifer Lawrence becomes a mom

In the midst of all this, Jennifer Lawrence will become a mother, as the American newspapers have written. Confirming a rumor that had begun to spread about the 31-year-old Oscar winner. And about her husband, the art dealer Cooke Maroney. Provoked by some photos shot on the net of Jen: like the one you see below.

Love at first sight for her husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer and Cooke met through a mutual friend in the spring of 2018. Those who know them say it was love at first sight. “She smiles like I’ve never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends,” a friend of Lawrence’s confided.

Paris, Rome, New York: every city for them was transformed into the city of love. So much so that, less than a year later, they decide to get married. Only after being photographed with a giant ring on her finger did the couple confirm their wedding plans to the press.

Always very reserved, Jennifer Lawrence is waiting for June 2019 to tell something, for the first time, about her boyfriend. “He’s the best person I’ve ever met in my entire life,” said the lead in The Positive Side on the sidelines of the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix. “It was a very, very easy decision to say yes. To understand if it was the right one, I started from the basics. How do i feel? And kind? Is nice? I just realized it was him, you know. She is the most beautiful person I have ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney ».

Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney got married in October 2019 at the luxurious Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. With a reception to which 150 guests were invited, including stars like Adele, Amy Schumer And Kris Jenner.

“The party lasted all night. Jen and Cooke were the last people to leave at 5:30 in the morning, ”a source told the weekly People at the time. “They waited for all the guests to be able to greet them personally before they left. Jen was delighted. “

How, we imagine, it is also today.

