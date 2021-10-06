Jennifer Lawrence with a big belly in New York

The actress is expecting her first child and was photographed walking alone around the city

An ordinary person: this is how the beautiful Jennifer Lawrence appeared while walking alone on the streets of New York.

In evidence was the tummy getting closer to the end of the pregnancy that will make her a mother for the first time.

Confirmation

Jennifer Lawrence did not give official announcements of her pregnancy, but the soft shapes had given rise to the first suspicions. The actress, therefore, had simply confirmed the happy event, without hiding the news from her fans.

No news

Nothing is known about the unborn child: if it will be male and female, if it will be born by the end of the year and in the new one. To get this information it will be necessary to wait. Jennifer Lawrence has been married for two years to art collector Cooke Maroney and they will soon be parents together.

New York

Jennifer Lawrence was photographed walking alone through the streets of New York. The woman wore black leggings, a cropped top and comfortable slippers. She held a water bottle in her hands and a pair of sunglasses shielded her eyes.