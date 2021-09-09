Jennifer Lawrence with the baby bump in the first photos since she revealed that she will be a mom

Jennifer Lawrence was first spotted since she announced of be expecting the first child with her husband Cooke Maroney.

The photographers of the Daily Mail they immortalized her while she was walking through the streets of New York with a friend, then stopping to eat at the Fanelli Cafe.

The 31-year-old actress is wearing a floral-themed dungaree and a white t-shirt and in the images she is seen for the first time with a baby bump: you can watch them here on the English tabloid’s website.

Loading... Advertisements

Jennifer Lawrence was born on August 15, 1990 in Kentucky – getty images

Has been Jennifer Lawrence’s spokesperson to reveal the pregnancy to People. The star and Cooke Maroney, a 37-year-old art gallery owner, have been together since 2018 and got engaged in February 2019.

They got married the following October in a star-studded ceremony in Rhode Island, including Emma Stone, Adele, Kris Jenner, Cameron Diaz., Amy Schumer.

ph: getty images