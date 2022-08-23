Jennifer Lawrence, with wide jeans and ‘crop top’

After the break she did during her pregnancy and after giving birth last February, Jennifer Lawrence continues to delight her followers with her public appearances walking the streets of New York.

which in its day He rose to fame for his performance in The Hunger Games and that, recently, reaped more success thanks to the famous production Don’t look upsurprised us this past weekend wearing a new style that follows several of the timeless trends that prevail in any wardrobe fashionist.

Jennifer Lawrence was seen in the Big Apple, specifically in the West Village, with wide jeans, following the trend of baggy pants that already advanced us street style at the beginning of the year. He chose a blue high-waisted design that he paired with a crop top basic black short-sleeved shirt that revealed part of her belly and light brown leather sandals with black flat soles.

To elevate her choice, which stands out as a wildcard option in any wardrobe, she added a bag shopper in black crocodile-effect leather with a brown handle, black rectangular glasses and a gold necklace with which he added a distinctive plus to the outfit.

The heat in New York is also hitting hard and, to withstand it, Jennifer Lawrence pulled her long blonde hair up into a high ponytailbrought an umbrella as a parasol and, of course, a bottle of water to stay hydrated at all times.

If a few days ago the actress surprised us wearing a romantic and flattering crochet outfit, this time she has opted for a more nineties style with which she has shown that the conjunction of different basics can achieve a successful result. The interpreter’s commitment is pure inspiration since it adapts perfectly to both the stylistic demands demanded by summer, and those that will soon reign in the autumn days. Once again the sentence is clear: less is always more.