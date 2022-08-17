Jennifer Lawrence with wide jeans, birkenstock and crop top

Jennifer Lawrence’s career as an actress is impeccable. Without a doubt, she is one of the most outstanding international interpreters of her since we met her in her role as the protagonist in the movie saga ‘The Hunger Games’. But The world of acting is not the only field in which the American stands out, as she has become a benchmark for fashion style. Jennifer Lawrence She’s one of those ‘celebrities’ who outshines with every red carpet appearance, but she also knows how to take over the street catwalk, through her ‘street style’ looks. She is committed to combining the latest trends always with ‘outfits’ that have the basics as protagonists. His way of combining garments pursues the following formula: simplicity with a ten result.

Jennifer Lawrence in wide jeans and birkenstocks

There are many walks through the streets of New York in which lately we see the actress with outfits worth signing for our day to day. The last one is a whole combination of basic garments that we need to copy now. A simple ‘look’ that could afford us more than one summer afternoon. This ‘outfit’ of the interpreter features wide jeans With the medium shot that exposes her abdomen (she gave birth just five months ago and she already looks spectacular), she has combined them with a black short-sleeved t-shirt with a ‘crop top’ silhouette and the graceful touch to close this style are Birkenstock-type sandals, a summer classic in brown. Finish off the look with a high ponytail and sunglasses. Jennifer is one of those people who doesn’t need much to make her style the most groundbreaking.

gtres

gtres