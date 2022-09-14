Jennifer Lawrence wore a black dress with a sweetheart neckline

We all saw shine Jennifer Lawrence upon arrival at toronto film festival with one of the black dresses highlights of 2022. Transparencies lead this year’s trends, and as a worthy representative of the best dressedthe American actress took it upon himself to make style statements with a design strapless by Dior.

However, before walking down the carpet at the event for the presentation of the film in which he starred, Causeway, Jennifer Lawrence reaffirmed with her outfits the important place occupied by black dresses also in its most minimalist versions, since they allow us to be well dressed in our daily lives with very little effort. In addition, the celebrity highlighted it with one of the most flattering necklines that exist.

How to wear a black dress with a sweetheart neckline in the style of Jennifer Lawrence?

Jennifer Lawrence in a dress with a sweetheart neckline. Gotham/Getty Images.

In spring and summer we were spectators of the particular versions with which different celebrities enhance their silhouettes with black dresses in street style. For Kendall Jenner the models that go beyond the barriers of time are the midi, with a loose skirt and tight waist, with Round neckline. Eva Longoria find your best bet in a tube design with skinny straps to frame your figure.

The protagonist of Don’t look up also sought to shine with a on trend long sleeve fitted dress, which reached above the knee. He becomes particular for his sweetheart neckline, something that stood out with a golden necklace. With loose hair parted in a side line, she gave the only finishing touches a look So: pistachio green sandals with medium heel and bag golden.

Why are dresses with sweetheart necklines so flattering?

Elle Fanning at the 2022 Emmys in a strapless dress. GettyImages. Christina Aguilera in a velvet design at Cannes 2022. GettyImages. Snoh Aalegra wears the sweetheart neckline at the 2022 Grammys Getty Images

The sweetheart necklines They earn their name from the subtle indentation in the center, which can make us think of V-necklines, although this is less pronounced and acquires the rounded silhouette that we know well towards the necklines. cups of the dresses. We can always find them both in relaxed garments and in the most elegant dresses, since they are classics that also they look very flattering in all kinds of silhouettes. They have the ability to draw attention to the upper chest, bringing balance to our curves, helping to elongate the neckline and also soften square jaws.