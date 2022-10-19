Jennifer Lawrence wore a corset-inspired dress at the premiere of her latest film

Jennifer Lawrence is returning to the spotlight in 2022 and that includes attending red carpet (or, in this case, white carpet) events.

On September 10, Lawrence attended the premiere of his upcoming film Causeway at the Toronto International Film Festival in a stunning off-the-shoulder Dior couture gown with a corset-inspired bodice. Lawrence wore the long-sleeved dress over a pair of high-waisted black briefs and completed the look with a pair of emerald and diamond Kwiat earrings and strappy black sandals.

As in his street style photos of the past few months, Lawrence wore their hair beach blonde loose and slicked to the side and kept her makeup fresh with glowing skin and a classic nude lip.

American actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the premiere of Causeway during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada on September 10, 2022. GEOFF ROBINS/Getty Images

Causeway is a psychological drama starring Jennifer Lawrence as an American soldier recovering from a traumatic brain injury while deployed to Afghanistan. This is Lawrence’s first theatrical release in 2022, as well as her first major public appearance since she welcomed her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney earlier this year.

On a new cover fashion published in September, the star of Causeway revealed that her son’s name is Cy and opened up about meeting her baby: “I was so in love,” she recalled, “I also fell in love with all the babies in the world. are amazing. They are little pink survivors, swollen and fragile. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I think: ” Awwww, gorgeoussss.”

Lawrence continued, “My heart has been stretched to a capacity I was unaware of. I include my husband in that. And so they’re both, like, for there, walking, crossing streets. He goes to ride one day. He is going to be a stupid teenager and you will be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m going to be like, “Good night!” You know? Like who sleep?“

Causeway premieres on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022.

