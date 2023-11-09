Jennifer Lawrence wore an off-the-shoulder Dior dress, Madeleine Cline brought stunning details and more celebrity fashion moments to the WWD Honors 2023

Jennifer Lawrence wore a classic look to the 2023 WWD Honors in New York City on Tuesday to honor Christian Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and many other creatives and high-profile brands in the fashion industry.

To honor Chiuri with the prestigious John B. Fairchild honor, the “No Hard Feelings” actress wore a black off-the-shoulder Christian Dior gown from the brand’s Spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection. Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Lawrence completed her look with Elsa Peretti high-tide earrings and bangle, made in 18-karat gold from Tiffany & Co.

Madeline Cline

Madeleine Cline wore a long-sleeve black maxidress with a slightly sheer skirt. The “Outer Banks” actress usually works with celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell to create her looks.

Melissa Roxburgh

Melissa Roxburgh was glowing in a gold body-con dress with glitter sprinkles all over. The “Manifest” actress paired her dazzling look with a stylish updo and clear peep-toe heels.

lola tung

Tung worked on her look with stylist Britt McCamey, choosing a Miu Miu minidress with a plunging neckline. As for accessories, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” star added sparkling hair clips, tights and a small handbag.

katherine newton

Like Lawrence, Newton also turned to Christian Dior for her outfit, wearing a black top and gauzy floral motif-patterned skirt from the brand’s Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Completing her look, the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actress added the brand’s D-Archer adjustable plastron and slingback pumps.

Christopher Briney

Briny brought an academic theme to the event by wearing a checkered short and blazer set by Thom Browne. To create her look, which included striped black socks and chunky lace-up shoes, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” actor worked with stylist Daniela Viviana Romero.

Gracie McGrath

McGrath leaned toward a military aesthetic with an Admiral-inspired jacket with a green braided tassel detail. When it came to makeup, the star worked with artist Tiffany Patton, who gave her a deep red lipstick.

The WWD Honors is an annual celebration of creative vision, performance and leadership in the fashion industry. During the 2023 event, Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of Dior womenswear collections, was honored with the John B. Fairchild honors, and Dries Van Noten was awarded the WWD honor for Designer of the Year. Other honorees also include creative director Jacques Agbobali and Macy’s Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennett.

