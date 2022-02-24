Jennifer Lawrence would be a housekeeper if she stopped acting

Jennifer Lawrence has been back in the news lately. The Oscar-winning actress just welcomed her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney. Additionally, she recently returned to acting, starring in her first film in years. before promoting don’t look up, the new mom had almost disappeared from the public eye. During that time, she had plenty of time to live a normal life out of the spotlight and think about her life and her career.

Jennifer Lawrence’s acting career began at a very young age.

Lawrence has been famous since her teens. Although she began her career as an actress on television, she quickly became an independent film favorite. her performance in Winter’s Bone it earned him critical acclaim and his first Oscar nomination. From there, she would become a huge success, starring in movies like X Men First generation, The Hunger Games, Silver Linings Playbookand american hustle.

The ‘Don’t Look Up’ star thinks she’d be a great housekeeper if she ever stopped acting

Because the actor amassed so much fame and success, many people were surprised when he took a hiatus from his career. And while he has since returned to acting, the Kentucky native has an idea of ​​what he would do if he left the entertainment industry for good. In an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbertthe red sparrow Star was asked what her backup plan was if she ever decided to quit acting. In true Lawrence fashion, she gave an unexpected answer.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/4OTQV48qBoY?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“I think she would make a very good housekeeper,” Lawrence revealed. “I really do. No, I really do. No, I mean, I make a mess, but I’m really good at cleaning it up. And I can, like, attack a mess. Kitchens, bathrooms, I mean most of the time the kitchen is more [impressive]. I hear murder [podcasts] and I clean.

Why did Lawrence take a break from her entertainment career?

Since Lawrence hasn’t stopped acting forever, it’s unlikely he’ll be cleaning anyone’s house other than his own. But why did he take a break from acting to begin with? the passengers Star has always been candid about how much she enjoys acting, so it was an unexpected move. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence clarified her decision to put her career on hold.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/w3EteH9gbNs?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“It wasn’t putting out the quality that it should be,” Lawrence shared. “I think everyone had had enough of me. I had had enough of myself. He had reached a point where he couldn’t do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t you run?’… I think I was a people-pleaser for most of my life. Working made me feel like no one could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it.’ Nobody is crazy. And then I felt like I had gotten to a point where people weren’t happy just with my existence. So that got me out of thinking that work or your career can bring some kind of peace to your soul.”

