Jennifer Lawrence wows in tiny pink Barbie-style dress

The actress Jennifer Lawrence was captured by paparazzi while acting in the recording of the comedy Not Hard Feelings on Long Island, New York.

The 32-year-old star dazzled with the best version of herself dressed in a tiny pink dress with a rectangular neckline. Increased the glamor of your look barbie style wearing beige high-heeled sandals and jewelry around her neck.

Jennifer Lawrence He was filming scenes with co-star Andrew Barth Feldman, 20, who wore a white T-shirt, yellow shorts and matching sneakers. They were leaving a pet rescue center in New York called, North Shore Animal League.

Photo: Grosby Group

Few details of the film have been revealed, but fashion He described it as “a Harold and Maude comedy based on a Craigslist ad in which a mother was looking for Lawrence to date her son as a friend before he goes off to college.”

“In the film, Lawrence plays a loser who is hired by a wealthy couple to socialize with their introverted son. Feldman plays the boy and Benanti plays her rich mother,” he says. dead line.

Jennifer Lawrence She is one of the producers of the film. She has returned to work after giving birth to a baby in February, the fruit of her relationship with her husband Cooke Maroney.

In an interview with fashionLawrence says the moment her son was born felt like the first day of her life and said her heart has expanded to a capacity she didn’t know.

“The morning after giving birth, I felt like my whole life had started all over again. Like, now is the first day of my life. I just looked. She was so in love. I also fell in love with all the babies everywhere,” she said.

Cooke Maroney is director of art galleries He was first linked to Jennifer Lawrence in 2018 when they were introduced by mutual friends. By 2019, they were already engaged.

They were married in 2019 at the Belcourt in Newport, Rhode Island. Among his guests were AdeleCameron Diaz, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen.

At the beginning of October, the first trailer for Causeway, the film in which he stars for Apple Original Films and A24. In it she plays Lynsey, a girl who was serving in Afghanistan when she suffered a traumatic brain injury from a car that was destroyed by a roadside bomb. Back at her home in New Orleans, she suffers from mental aftershocks of her experience.