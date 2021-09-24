Jennifer Lawrence: you will hardly recognize her with red hair on the set of “Don’t Look Up”

Jennifer Lawrence he smiles at the photographers on the set of his new film Don’t Look Up. Difficult to recognize it with i Red hair it’s a really amazing haircut: bangs and shaved to the side.

Who knows if it’s one wig or if to get totally into the part she really said goodbye to her blonde locks.

For now we have no information that can satisfy your curiosity, but in the meantime, here are the shots published by Just Jared:

JLaw together Leonardo Dicaprio are the protagonists of the new one director’s ensemble comedy Adam McKay, produced by Netflix.

As reported Deadline the two Hollywood super stars interpret “two scientists who discover that a meteor will hit the Earth within six months. They go on a media tour trying to warn the world, but they find a population that is not very receptive and incredulous“.

Mmmmh … it seems such a current story, right?

Don’t Look Up is highly anticipated because it has a truly stellar cast, in addition to Lawrence and DiCaprio, we will also see Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley and as well Ariana Grande!

Filming has started for about a month and for now there is no release date.

ph. getty images