Jennifer Lawrence’s 5 Best Movies: Cinescopia





Despite the fact that her image was overshadowed by some photographs a few years ago that baptized her as the “Queen of FAP”, the data on Jennifer Lawrence regarding her acting work is colossal, and this despite the fact that The young actress ceased to appear in front of the camera with the firmness to which we were accustomed until a few years ago, no one can deny that beauty and talent rarely have such an ideal symbiosis.

Kentucky native and born in 1990 (yes, only 33 years old), running weight and stats lawrence They make any aspiring actress fade away who wants to make it to Hollywood. Of his 26 feature films:

4 Oscar nominations and one received by the lead actress

2 Golden Globes, 1 BAFTA and a special recognition at the Venice Film Festival

192 nominations and another 100 recognitions worldwide

Multiple partnerships at the blockbuster Swallow box office

It speaks to us of good judgement, excellent management of her rep and of course, an enviable balance provided with the use of her undeniable beauty and a rare talent in the realm of actresses her age and/or similar career or era .

Here are the 5 best Jennifer Lawrence movies

X-Men: Days of Future Past (Bryan Singer, 2014)

The first film in the mutant universe to bring to the fore the emotion, nostalgia and pain for the loss of its characters, all thanks to an excellent directorial debut and comeback singer The franchise playing with narrative structure is now firmly rooted in the science fiction genre, but again throwing political, social and historical aspects into dramatic relief to intensify the tension in its masterful action sequences. The union of actors of the past and the future was an excellent experiment, especially considering the transformation of the protagonist into one of the best partnerships. jackman and the maturation of Mystique’s character at the behest of Lawrence.

American Hustle (David O. Russell, 2013)

Although a bit overacted at times (as painful as the Gloria Trevi-style singing scene in the house is, it’s hard to forget), Lawrence reprises the character that won her an Oscar in the many verbal and physical registers that, however, There is an extraordinary display of her sensuality and talent that forces her to fight in a constant duel with Cooper, Bell and Adams, confirming her acting and dramatic development as one of the director’s muse. The tape, despite its many ups and downs, was one of the funniest forays into criminal tales and entanglements, seeing its best narrative weaponry in a combination of thriller and comedy and extraordinary montage (with a dreamy soundtrack).

Winter’s Bone (Debra Granik, 2010)

This independent thriller would be the perfect platform for the barely 21-year-old actress to showcase her true theatrical roots and recording abilities. Not even many critics of her pace can deny that Lawrence is very good in her roles alongside Hawks, but on the other hand, those who love this little film will find Lawrence’s performance both in image and context. A raw story will be found, which adds to his character. His savage environment in such an intimate way, that even in some of the omissions the sympathy of his position feels uncomfortable. For many, this is his best performance.

Mother! (Darren Aronofsky, 2017)

Yours truly, the best film of the year. The controversial surrealist proposition is a metaphor for a spiritual and social record, where its logic arises from an understanding of these issues, thanks to a symbiosis that progressively builds up and ends, allowing the audience to express their logic, their level of openness. Based on this allows you to clear your doubts. or denial. Ignorance is not an option, because despite its abstraction, speculative fiction has contemplative moments that offer an opportunity to accept or reject the material, because although taste is not debatable, quality is indispensible in all senses. In other words, according to Aronofsky it’s biblical, and it’s a major cinematic achievement.

Silver Linings Playbook (David O. Russell, 2012)

A performance full of spontaneity and craziness that conveys genuine despair, laughter and tenderness in its evolution, with which the viewer shares in his suffering and process until liberation. David O. Russell’s direction helped a lot, but what really makes this performance impress is the chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, which makes them one of the best and most romantic couples in cinema (and romantic movies). Well, two adorable couples that create memorable moments for all in style. By the standards of Hollywood cinema, the blonde’s verbal and physical rudeness would be worthy of a Best Actress Oscar.

Tags: American HustleJennifer LawrenceMother! Silver Linings PlaybookWinters BoneX-Men: Days of Future Past