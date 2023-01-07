Jennifer Lawrence’s advice that others should follow

The protagonist of the trilogy The Hunger Games, gave a tip to the actors who will take charge of telling the story of how Coralianus Snow became the tyrant we knew. This is Jennifer Lawrence’s advice.

One of the wonderful things about the fact that 2023 has already arrived is that this year it will be released The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesthe highly anticipated prequel to The Hunger Games. Now that Jennifer Lawrence has been on everyone’s lips for her statements, she gave advice to the new protagonists of the franchise.

This was what he recently confessed

Jennifer recently admitted to New York Times that during the promotion of each of the films, she, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth locked themselves in the hotel to drink alcohol and use drugs. This helped them to withstand the workload to which they were subjected. Don’t worry, this is something the Oscar winner stopped doing a long time ago.

Definitely, for her playing Katniss Everdeen was not as glamorous or heroic as we all thought. In addition to her extreme demands that led to her vices, she has also stated that her action sequences were physically demanding on her. But far from advising the cast of this new movie to run away while they can, her advice was to have fun without worries. Apparently this was something she couldn’t do at all because of the pressures she was under at the time. Almost simultaneously, the Oscar winner was in another franchise that also demanded a lot from her physically and in terms of promotion: X Men, so you can imagine how crazy that was.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled to premiere on November 17 of this year. The main roles will be played by Hunter Schafer and Tom Blyth, who will play Coralianus Snow as a young man. They will be joined by a cast of seasoned A-list actors including Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and Viola Davis (the king woman). Let’s hope that the prequel lives up to the trilogy that left its mark on an entire generation.

