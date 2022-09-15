Jennifer Lawrence’s advice to the stars of The Hunger Games prequel

This is the advice that Jennifer Lawrence gave to the protagonists of the next film of The Hunger Gameswhich will be titled Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents. Without a doubt, one of the most representative roles in the Oscar winner’s career has been that of Katniss Everdeen. She is the protagonist of the tapes based on the novels written by Suzanne Collins. For this reason, she knows more than anyone what it is like to work in a production of this type.

This is Jennifer Lawrence’s advice.

Lawrence was in attendance at the Toronto International Film Festival to present his latest acting project, Causeaway. During her appearance on Canadian soil, the medium Film Updates asked the interpreter if she could offer some words of encouragement for Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, who will star in the dystopian youth film. In a cheerful and relaxed tone, she replied the following:

“Oh! About the prequel? Guys, you’re going to have a great time. Just have fun. Don’t worry about a thing.”

With this, it is clear that, although Jennifer Lawrence gave an intense performance in the films that make up the franchise – and despite the fact that they took place in an unpromising fictional reality – she had a good time during the filming sessions. She then hopes the same for those who will join this chapter in the history of Panem, its districts and the battle for survival organized by its government.

In addition to Zegler and Blyth, the cast includes Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, Viola Davis, Vaughan Reilly, Dakota Shapiro and Laurel Marsden.

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents will be released in theaters on November 17, 2023. It will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who has worked on the franchise before, commanding On fire in 2013. When it can be seen, it will surely be noticed if the stars followed the advice of Jennifer Lawrence.