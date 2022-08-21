Jennifer Lawrence’s blooper on the streets of New York

Jennifer Lawrence She is, without a doubt, one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. So much so that when she was only 20 years old she became the youngest to be nominated for an Oscar, which she only won two years later.

Currently, the Hollywood star is 31 years old and is one of the favorites of the producers, but she does not accept any role. If there are interpretations that will leave her forever in her memory, that of Katniss Everdeen in the saga of The Hunger Games is one of them, because it is the one that gave him the greatest popularity worldwide.

Jennifer Lawrence.

But all his ability Jennifer Lawrence can be seen on tapes like Blood tiesreleased in 2010, or The bright side of life, from 2012, for which he won the aforementioned award and in which he really excelled. It was at that time that she, climbing the ladder on the stage of Dolby Theater, she fell and starred in the blooper of her life.

However, the actress is an expert in taking everything with humor and she did so this week when she was captured again in a very particular moment on the streets of New York. Jennifer was walking around and enjoying her summer look when she passed a woman wearing her own dress.

Quickly, Lawrence she burst out laughing when she saw the coincidence and the lady who was also wearing that beige sleeveless press enjoyed the encounter and smiled in front of the lens of the paparazzi that was there.

Related news

the dress of Jennifer Lawrence It belongs to the firm La Garçonne, and is currently out of stock, although it was selling for more than 13 thousand dollars. That made it clear that while some celebrities get their clothes through trade, the woman who also wore it was of a high purchasing power.

The coincidence of the actress and a New Yorker.

The actress combined it with black sandals, while the New Yorker did it with Swedish shoes in the same tone in beige. But the million dollar question is how many chances are there that you will cross paths with a celebrity on the street, let alone wearing the same clothes as you.