Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence’s blooper on the streets of New York

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Jennifer Lawrence She is, without a doubt, one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. So much so that when she was only 20 years old she became the youngest to be nominated for an Oscar, which she only won two years later.

Currently, the Hollywood star is 31 years old and is one of the favorites of the producers, but she does not accept any role. If there are interpretations that will leave her forever in her memory, that of Katniss Everdeen in the saga of The Hunger Games is one of them, because it is the one that gave him the greatest popularity worldwide.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Gal Gadot’s Malibu Coast Home Is Her Preferred Haven

10 mins ago

Black proto-drake WoW WotLK: How to get this mount?

11 mins ago

Jonah Hill will no longer promote his films to “protect” his mental health | People

32 mins ago

Shocking Jennifer Aniston in a bikini and without makeup at 53 years old: We tell you her secrets of eternal youth | Fashion | Magazine

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button