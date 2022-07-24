Jennifer Lawrence’s confession that shocks everyone in Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the funniest actresses in Hollywood. In addition to her great beauty and her undeniable talent, the actress is one of the most sincere celebrities in the industry, since she has no qualms about telling some of her hilarious anecdotes on film sets. . Her statements have been so surprising that they have become viral memes and have captured the attention of countless interviews. ANDThis was what happened when he confessed how he had felt the first time he filmed an intimate scene with actor Chris Pratt during the recording of the science fiction movie ‘Passengers’, shocking everyone in the Hollywood industry.



Chris Pratt

Although the actress had already participated in other film productions, she had not yet filmed any risqué scenes before.. This was confirmed by Lawrence in an interview that had been organized by the medium ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ where she shared with other renowned actresses such as Kate Winslet, Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren, Cate Blanchett, Carey Mulligan and Charlotte Rampling. “I had my first real sex scene and it was really weird. It was very weird,” she said in the interview.

Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she felt guilty about having kissed a married man… In a movie!

Faced with this situation, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she drank a lot of alcohol to relax and forget that she was about to recreate her first intimate scene that millions of people worldwide will see. “I got really drunk, but then that made me more anxious when I got home because I was like, ‘What have I done? I do not know'”. In addition to the anxiety that recording this scene caused her, the actress felt a lot of guilt when she had to kiss Chris Pratt, who at that time was married to actress Anna Faris. “And he (Chris Pratt) is married. It was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach. I knew it was my job, but I couldn’t tell my stomach that.”

Faced with this terrible feeling of guilt, the protagonist of “The Hunger Games” said that she called her mother to vent for everything she had to live through that day: “Could you tell me that it’s okay? Can you tell me that nothing’s wrong?” he asked. “He was very vulnerable, and you don’t know what is too much. You want to make it real, you want everything to be real, but then… It’s been the most vulnerable I’ve ever felt in my life,” she recalled.

However, not all of the recording was tense and stressful for Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, since they also had fun with some unforeseen events that happened during filming, specifically with the filming of their first kiss, which was a bit cumbersome due to the use of their huge space suits. “Our heads could not reach each other. We laughed a lot and incorporated it into the movie,” Lawrence said. Likewise, Chris Pratt also wanted to use his excellent sense of humor by promoting the film on Twitter in this way: “Pretty, touching, original, entertaining, controversial and you see my ass. What more can you ask for?”. Without a doubt, they are such for which.