Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm destroyed by fire

There Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm was destroyed by a terrifying fire during the weekend. The farm is known as Camp Hi-Ho and is located in Simpsonville, Kentucky. Lawrence’s brother, Blaine, asks for help from all those who want to join to allow the family to make the farm operational by next summer. It is unclear at this time how the fire started, but it definitely has caused considerable damage.

It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a terrible fire. We are deeply happy that no person or animal was injured, but we’re still crying for it loss of years of hard work and memories we had within these walls.

The statement, directly from the Lawrence family, continues: “Words cannot describe the pain we are experiencing, but we are thankful to the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes“.

Effectively the firefighters managed to put out the fire, but Jennifer Lawrence and her family have lost a lot. “We are also a lot thankful to the countless members of our community who have worked to support us during this period. Your love and kindness are everything to us“.

Meanwhile, however, the firefighters in Simpsonville are continuing to to investigate about the Camp Hi-Ho fire. It was almost necessary 30 firefighters it’s a half a dozen trucks on site for more than an hour to keep the fire under control. It wasn’t easy because of his position, as he said the assistant chief of the fire brigade of Simpsonville Bobby Cravens: “One of the problems with rural areas is water supply. Unfortunately in areas like this, without fire hydrants, we have to use the water from the cisterns for containment work ”.

Blaine Lawrence then made known the damages suffered: the barn that housed his office, their horse stables, an indoor riding area for children, an indoor rock face, a wild animal exhibition, a creative arts area, a garage with farm equipment and a first aid area.

