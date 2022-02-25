Jennifer Lawrence’s first child is born

She’s already a mom! Actress Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her first child which is the fruit of the love she has with art gallery owner Cooke Maroney. The sex and exact date of birth of the baby has not yet been confirmed, it is only known that she was born in Los Angeles (USA).

LISTEN TO RADIO PLANETA LIVE FROM HERE

Recall that by September 2021 the first images of the Hollywood actress appeared in which the existence of a possible pregnancy was appreciated, but when she returned to the red carpets for the promotion of the film ‘Don’t look up’, she publicly bragged of a fairly advanced pregnancy.

At the premiere, where she posed accompanied by DiCaprio, she avoided giving statements. However, she had already said in a magazine interview that she did not intend to share anything about her son and her privacy.

CAMILA CABELLO PREPARES NEW SONG, ‘BAM BAM’, ALONG WITH ED SHEERAN

Lawrence is 31 years old, and her husband, 37, began their relationship in June 2018, and they became engaged just eight months later, announcing it with the celebration of a large pre-wedding party attended by some relatives and friends, like Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller, Joel Madden and Nicole Richie, among many other familiar faces. On October 19, 2019, they said “I do” at the Belcourt Mansion in Newport.

‘CINDERELLA’ LEADS THE 2022 OSCAR VOTES AND BEATS ‘SPIDER MAN: NO WAY HOME’

Listen to Radio Planeta, your music in English live and find out the latest news from your favorite artists!