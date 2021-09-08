Jennifer Lawrence’s first Venice Film Festival in 2008

When success arrives and you look back, everything seems to be already marked, it seems written in the stars: it had to go like this, now it’s clear, there was no other possibility. In the present, however, when everything has yet to happen, things are very different: you do not have the key to read the signs of fate that present themselves to you, you go ahead blindly. Thus, it is likely that when in 2008 Jennifer Lawrence discovered that she had won the Mastroianni Prize in Venice she couldn’t even imagine where success would take her in a few years. Back then she was a blonde, smiling 18-year-old girl: no one paid for her trip to collect the prize, if she managed to land on the Lido it was only thanks to a gift from her parents and now thinking about it seems incredible (yet perfectly sensible).

It was before An icy Winter, before Hunger Games, before returning to Venice in 2017 and of course before de Bright side, Oscar and Golden Globe awards. We could say that Lawrence was a girl like any other, but that would be a lie. After all toAt the age of 18 she had already made herself known at the 65th Venice Film Festival for her performance in The Burning Plain – The edge of loneliness alongside Kim Basinger and Charlize Theron. The Venice jury had seen us a lot and had awarded Lawrence the Marcello Mastroianni Prize for emerging actors. The presence of the young actress at the promotion of the film in Venice, however, was not expected: Lawrence would have had to stay at home and at most would have watched her colleagues on television and read some articles on the red carpet. Destiny, however, had other plans in store and even Jennifer herself who asked her parents to give her a trip to Italy for her eighteenth birthday.

An unforgettable gift is an understatement and we still have proof of it: not only a very young Jennifer Lawrence at the Lido receiving the award and having a picture taken embracing Charlize Theron, but also shots of the whole family in front of the Colosseum, the Cinque Terre and in Piazza San Marco. Jennifer looks like any American girl visiting Italy with her parents: sunglasses from the early 2000s, bottles of water given the heat of Rome in late summer, funny poses with her brother Blaine. We look at that little girl who never stops smiling and imagine her dreams as she walks through Venice surrounded by the greats of cinema. We think “if only he knew” and the magic is all there.

