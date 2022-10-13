Jennifer Lawrence’s funny reaction to crossing paths with a woman dressed just like her

For many women, meeting another guest who wears the same look at an event is an “earth, swallow me” moment. A compromising situation that has happened to several celebrities, such as Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston at the MTV awards, Pink and Shakira on the same red carpet and even Queen Letizia, who a few months ago attended an award ceremony in Mérida with the same two-tone Mango design worn by one of the winners.

Doña Letizia turned this awkward moment into a fun one, since realizing that she was dressed exactly like Inmaculada Vivas Tesón, she joked with her and couldn’t help but laugh at this coincidence.

Queen Letizia and Inmaculada Vivas Tesón coincided in Mérida with the same two-tone Mango dress GTRES

A very similar reaction to the one Jennifer Lawrence has had in New York, where this week she has come across a New Yorker who wore the same cream-colored dress by La Garçonne, with thin straps and an elegant style. oversizedvalued at 625 dollars (about 613 euros).

Jennifer Lawrence was walking with some friends when she realized that the woman in front of her was dressed just like her TheImageDirect.com

The paparazzi have captured the reaction of the 31-year-old actress when she realized this moment twinning on one of the streets of Manhattan. the protagonist of The Hunger Games She was taking a walk with some friends when she suddenly spotted a woman who was dressed just like her.

Jennifer Lawrence at the moment she crosses paths with the woman who wore the same La Garçonne design GTRES

At first Jennifer’s face is “I can’t believe it” and as she approaches the woman she can’t help but laugh at the situation, just like her friends, who react with a smile.

Jennifer Lawrence at the moment she crosses paths with the woman who wore the same La Garçonne design TheImageDirect.com

When they meet, they both smile – it is unknown if they exchanged any words – and Jennifer leaves this New Yorker behind, who watches the actress walk away and perhaps thinks of this stylistic coincidence in the middle of the Big Apple, a city with thousands of inhabitants and where the chances of meeting a Hollywood star and dressing just like her are minimal.

The woman stared at Jennifer after the fun meeting in the Big Apple TheImageDirect.com

Lawrence combined the dress with black flat sandals and a two-tone bag in brown and black, while the New Yorker opted for a total look cream, with bag and clogs that perfectly matched the design. A fun coincidence that they will surely not forget.

read also