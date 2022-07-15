Jennifer Lawrence’s long skirt is the garment that saves you when the heat makes you not know what to wear
We are used to spectacular outfits that actress Jennifer Lawrence wears on the red carpet, signed by luxury brands such as Dior, one of the fashion houses in which the actress relies on great moments.
But if we like something about her, it is that in her day to day she leaves us outfits so easy like the one he wore yesterday on the streets of New York.
Jennifer Lawrence and her street style
Outside the media spotlight, Jennifer Lawrence bets on the basics which she accompanies with a natural makeup, almost washed face effect.
With casual stylethe protagonist of The good side of things went out to dinner with her husband, the art gallery owner Cook Maroney around New York, in a long blue klein skirt and a simple white T-shirt.
Lawrence, one of the queens of the classicscombines two of the most used garments in summer: the classic white t-shirt and a long boho-style cotton skirt, which she wears with flat strappy sandals and a small yellow bag.
The long skirt for your summer days
A look comfortable and practical for day to day that you can combine, like Jennifer Lawrencewith your trusty basic t-shirt.
Try to copy the look of the actress, with this skirt with die-cut embroidery in green from Zara. (49.95 euros).
If you don’t dare with such strong colors you can opt for this printed skirt but in more neutral tones, also from Zara and that also, now, you will find reduced. (17.99 euros).
Do you dare with something more risky? What do you think of this pleated skirt with little sparkles? It will be a special piece in your wardrobe that you can combine with a basic t-shirt and trainers or with more sophisticated garments and high-heeled sandals to go to an event. Mango. (49.99 euros).
It may interest you
12 sale sandals that will combine with all your summer dresses
12 sale sandals that will combine with all your summer dresses