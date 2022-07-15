Jennifer Lawrence’s long skirt is the garment that saves you when the heat makes you not know what to wear

We are used to spectacular outfits that actress Jennifer Lawrence wears on the red carpet, signed by luxury brands such as Dior, one of the fashion houses in which the actress relies on great moments.

But if we like something about her, it is that in her day to day she leaves us outfits so easy like the one he wore yesterday on the streets of New York.

Jennifer Lawrence and her street style

Jennifer Lawrence and one of the summer skirtsGTres

Outside the media spotlight, Jennifer Lawrence bets on the basics which she accompanies with a natural makeup, almost washed face effect.

With casual stylethe protagonist of The good side of things went out to dinner with her husband, the art gallery owner Cook Maroney around New York, in a long blue klein skirt and a simple white T-shirt.

Jennifer Lawrence and one of the summer skirtsGTres

Lawrence, one of the queens of the classicscombines two of the most used garments in summer: the classic white t-shirt and a long boho-style cotton skirt, which she wears with flat strappy sandals and a small yellow bag.

The long skirt for your summer days

A look comfortable and practical for day to day that you can combine, like Jennifer Lawrencewith your trusty basic t-shirt.

Green long skirt. Zara. (49.95 euros)Zara

Try to copy the look of the actress, with this skirt with die-cut embroidery in green from Zara. (49.95 euros).

Long printed skirt. Zara. (€17.99)Zara

If you don’t dare with such strong colors you can opt for this printed skirt but in more neutral tones, also from Zara and that also, now, you will find reduced. (17.99 euros).

Long pleated skirt. Mango. (49.99 euros).Mango

Do you dare with something more risky? What do you think of this pleated skirt with little sparkles? It will be a special piece in your wardrobe that you can combine with a basic t-shirt and trainers or with more sophisticated garments and high-heeled sandals to go to an event. Mango. (49.99 euros).

