Jennifer Lawrence’s Mermaid Hair is the trend of summer 2021

In the summer we do not want (and patience) to blow dry, which is why we are always looking for an easy and no less glamorous drying that can enhance our appearance. One of the most popular folds, which returns to dictate the trend with summer 2021, is the one that responds to the name of Mermaid Hair, which translated literally means fairytale hair, just because remember the wavy hair of sirens. Do you know when, in summer, instead of drying our hair, we give in to the temptation to enclose it, still wet, in soft braids? The effect of Mermaid Hair is very similar. In fact, it is one of the various methods you can use to get this wavy fold, certainly cooler and less invasive than a heat source.

How to make Mermaid Hair

The secret to getting Mermaid Hair without using irons and straighteners is to tie your hair in thin braids. They will certainly be more numerous, but it will give you an even more voluminous effect once they are dry. We advise you to keep the braids for at least three hours (avoiding the fan and air conditioning), possibly exposing the hair to the sun or otherwise leaving it in the open air. You may also want to consider gathering your hair and letting it dry overnight. What effect will you get? Beach hair, but soft and voluminous.

This hairstyle has already become trendy last summer, also thanks to the social support of influencers and top models such as Gigi Hadid. Yet, already years before, Jennifer Lawrence has proposed this hairstyle several times, even on the red carpet, demonstrating that it is not simply a summer style. To create Mermaid Hair in a more professional way and with a less “beach” effect, you could opt for another technique, more painful in summer, that is to use the iron from the triple head, specially designed to create a wider frisé.

