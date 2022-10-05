Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie adds parks and recreation, Halloween kills the stars

The new comedy from Sony Pictures no strong emotions completes its choral cast. On Tuesday, reports emerged that Natalie Morales and Scott MacArthur had joined the cast of the R-rated comedy film, which will be directed by Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence. Morales is known for her work in language course, PowerlessY Parks and Recreation. MacArthur’s recent roles include The right gems, kill itY halloween kills. They will join a cast that also includes Lawrence, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Disney+/Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman. The film, currently in production, is directed by Gene Stupnitsky.

Located in Montauk, New York, no strong emotions compares to harold and maud, risky businessY bad teacher, the latter of which was written and produced by Stupnitsky. The film follows Lawrence as a scoundrel hired by a wealthy couple to befriend their socially awkward son. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi are producing, and John Phillips is executive producing.

no strong emotions is one of Lawrence’s first projects after his hiatus from filmmaking, which occurred after the 2019 X-Men movie Dark fenix. It then appeared on Netflix. don’t look upand will star in the Apple TV+ drama Pavement Later this year.

“It wasn’t pumping the quality it should have,” Lawrence Relate toilet room of his decision to take a break from acting. “I think everyone got tired of me. I got tired of myself. I got to a point where I couldn’t do anything right. If she walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run away? ?’ I think I’ve been a people-pleaser for most of my life. Working made me feel like no one could be mad at me: “Okay, I said yes, we do. Nobody is angry. And then I felt like I had gotten to a point where people weren’t happy just with my existence. So, that got me out of the idea that work or your career can bring some kind of peace to your soul.

no strong emotions it is currently scheduled to be released on June 16, 2023.

