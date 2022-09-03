Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie has a premiere date on Apple TV +

Causeway is the new project with which Jennifer Lawrence debuts on the Apple TV + platform. It is not the first time that the winner of the Oscar for best actress joins the trend of streamingsince last year he starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up. The Netflix tape divided the critics but praised the figure of Lawrence, who does not seem to lose his shape at all. According to Variety, this drama will hit the platform next November 4.

Before his arrival on the small screen market, Causeway will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival. In the contest, there are several titles that can be seen before landing on the video on demand service, such as Wonder by Florence Pugh. The movie of the protagonist of Joy It will tell the return of a soldier who is adjusting to her home in New Orleans. Causeway is produced by Apple, but also by the prestigious film label A24 and by Lawrence herself. The association of the apple company with the interpreter will not end with this post-war drama, but Lawrence will return to work with Adam McKay in bad-blood, a feature film about the health-tech mogul who founded Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes. A project born from pullitzer prize winning book John Carreyro. Ultimately, Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors earlier this year, assuring prosecutors that she knowingly lied about technology that she claimed, he could detect diseases with a few drops of blood.

Causeway It is directed by lila neugebauera director who debuts in the film format, after directing several episodes of series such as Room 104, The assistant either The sex life of college girls. The script is in charge of Luke Goebel, Ottessa Moshfegh, and Elizabeth Sanders, being the three debutants in their field. Along with Lawrence, the cast is completed with Brian Tire Henry, Jayne Houdyshell, Linda Emond, Russell Harvard, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

In addition to all the projects mentioned above, the Hollywood star will star in mob-girl. The ninth film by the acclaimed Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino. This drama is based on the book written by Teresa Carpenterwhich in Spain was called La chica de la mafia.